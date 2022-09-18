Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes pole in Ducati grid lockout at Aragon GP

In-form Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record to lead a Ducati front-row lockout in Aragon Grand Prix qualifying in Alcaniz on Saturday as his title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo ended up on the second row. Italian Bagnaia, winner of the last four races, posted a time of 1:46.069 to snatch pole by 0.090 seconds from Ducati factory team mate Jack Miller and Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini completed the front row.

Cycling-Giro Lombardia organisers ask Ganna to move Hour record bid

RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, are asking for Filippo Ganna to find another date for his attempt at the Hour record as it is scheduled for the same day as their flagship one-day race, the Giro di Lombardia. Italian Ganna's Ineos Grenadiers team said on Friday that the time-trial world champion would make his bid for the record on Oct. 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Soccer-Conte happy after Son reacts to being benched with hat-trick

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte got the response he could only have dreamed of when Son Heung-min reacted to being made to start on the bench with a stunning hat-trick to seal a 6-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday. After going eight games in all competitions without a goal, Conte left South Korean forward Son out of the starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash.

Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Soccer-Isak penalty secures 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth

Striker Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on a frustrating Saturday at St. James' Park. After dominating a first half that saw Kieran Trippier shave the outside of the post with a free kick, Newcastle must have gone in at the break wondering what they needed to do to score after a flurry of chances were thwarted.

Soccer-Rodgers says he respects Leicester owners, as pressure mounts after heavy defeat

Under-pressure Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he would respect any decision made about his future by the club's owners after his side's season hit a new low with a 6-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester had opened the scoring through Youri Tielemans penalty and were still very much in the game as they trailed 3-2 with a little under 20 minutes left on the clock.

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world No.1

U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday. The 19-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he claimed the title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, joined Sergi Bruguera's squad on Tuesday and did not play in their opening 3-0 victory over Serbia.

Soccer-Early Grealish, Haaland goals ease Man City to win at 10-man Wolves

Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)