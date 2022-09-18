Bologna loses 1-0 to Empoli in Motta's 1st match in charge

Thiago Motta's first match in charge of Bologna ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A.

Filippo Bandinelli's second goal in as many matches was enough to give Empoli its first win of the season.

Motta started as Bologna coach on Monday, replacing Siniša Mihajlovic, who was fired the previous week. Youth squad coach Luca Vigiani had been in charge for the 2-1 victory over Fiorentina last weekend, Bologna first win this season.

It is the third coaching job for Motta, who directed Spezia to safety last season after also coaching Genoa in 2019.

Empoli had the better of the chances in the first half but Bologna dominated the second period.

It was awarded a penalty in the 59th minute after a cross hit the arm of Empoli defender Petar Stojanovic. But, after a lengthy decision with the video assistant referee, referee Manuel Volpi reversed his decision because of an offside in the buildup.

Empoli took the lead against the run of play in the 77th when, under pressure, Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski allowed Liam Henderson's cross to squirm out of his hands and Bandinelli tapped into an empty net.

Bologna almost leveled immediately but a header from Marko Arnautovic, who had earlier drawn a fantastic save from Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, came off the right post.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee also volleyed a corner off the crossbar in stoppage time, two minutes after coming off the bench.

SUPER SUB Substitute Agustín Álvarez scored a stoppage-time winner, a few minutes after coming off the bench, to hand Sassuolo a 1-0 win at Torino.

Álvarez headed Rogério's cross into the far bottom corner in the third minute of stoppages.

UNDER PRESSURE Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo is under further pressure after his side lost at Spezia 2-1 to leave it winless after seven matches. Spezia earned its second victory of the season.

