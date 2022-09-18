Left Menu

American Andrija Novakovich scores 1st goal for Venezia

PTI | Rome | Updated: 18-09-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 10:19 IST
Andrija Novakovich Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

American forward Andrija Novakovich scored his first goal for Venezia, helping gain a 1-1 draw against visiting Pisa in Italy's Serie B.

Novakovich received a pass from Joel Pohjanpalo just inside the penalty area, exchanged the ball off both feet to create space from defender Simone Canestrelli, then from an angle beat goalkeeper Nícolas Andrade to the upper far post.

The 25-year-old Novakovich agreed to a four-year contract with relegated Venezia in July after leaving second-tier Frosinone.

From Muskego, Wisconsin, Novakovich scored three goals in 29 league appearances last season, his third with Frosinone. He had 19 goals in 100 appearances with the club in the league and playoffs.

He played parts of four seasons for Reading in England's second-division Championship from 2014-20 and spent time on loan with fifth-tier Cheltenham in England, second-tier Telstar in the Netherlands and Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie.

Novakovich has made three appearances for the U.S., all exhibitions in 2018.

American midfielder Gianluca Busio also started for Venezia.

Ettore Gliozzi tied the score for Pisa in the 44th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

