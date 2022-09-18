Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson; Soccer-Conte happy after Son reacts to being benched with hat-trick and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Soccer-Conte happy after Son reacts to being benched with hat-trick

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte got the response he could only have dreamed of when Son Heung-min reacted to being made to start on the bench with a stunning hat-trick to seal a 6-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday. After going eight games in all competitions without a goal, Conte left South Korean forward Son out of the starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash.

Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Soccer-Isak penalty secures 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth

Striker Alexander Isak equalized from the penalty spot to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on a frustrating Saturday at St. James' Park. After dominating a first half that saw Kieran Trippier shave the outside of the post with a free kick, Newcastle must have gone in at the break wondering what they needed to do to score after a flurry of chances were thwarted.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime helps Canada seal Davis Cup quarters spot

A day after taking down world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Felix Auger-Aliassime booked Canada's place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday with a 6-3 6-4 win against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the group stage tie in Valencia. Laslo Djere gave Serbia the lead by beating Gabriel Diallo in the opening singles rubber before world number 13 Auger-Aliassime's clinical display leveled the tie and earned Canada the crucial point to seal their spot in the knockout stages.

Soccer-Rodgers says he respects Leicester owners, as pressure mounts after heavy defeat

Under-pressure Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he would respect any decision made about his future by the club's owners after his side's season hit a new low with a 6-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester had opened the scoring through Youri Tielemans's penalty and was still very much in the game as they trailed 3-2 with a little under 20 minutes left on the clock.

Soccer-Son roars back to form with a hat-trick as Tottenham crush Leicester

Son Heung-min ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a sublime hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Leicester City 6-2 to move joint top of the Premier League on Saturday. Rodrigo Bentancur's first goal for Tottenham was separating the sides in an entertaining tussle but Son, who started on the bench, exploded back to form with three goals in 14 minutes.

Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding double to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world number one Salisbury took to the court with the tie locked at 1-1.

Boxing-Canelo cruises to victory over Golovkin in trilogy clash

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez brought an end to his bitter rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday as the Mexican won the fighters' trilogy fight on a unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez was rarely troubled as his 40-year-old opponent, the current undisputed middleweight champion, struggled to match the energy and work rate of the title holder, who defeated Golovkin for the second time in three meetings.

Soccer-Early Grealish, Haaland goals ease Man City to win at 10-man Wolves

Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

