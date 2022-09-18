Left Menu

Boxing-Canelo cruises to victory over Golovkin in trilogy clash

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez brought an end to his bitter rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday as the Mexican won the fighters' trilogy fight on a unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alvarez was rarely troubled as his 40-year-old opponent, the current undisputed middleweight champion, struggled to match the energy and work rate of the title holder, who defeated Golovkin for the second time in three meetings.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:13 IST
Boxing-Canelo cruises to victory over Golovkin in trilogy clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez brought an end to his bitter rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday as the Mexican won the fighters' trilogy fight on a unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Alvarez was rarely troubled as his 40-year-old opponent, the current undisputed middleweight champion, struggled to match the energy and work rate of the title holder, who defeated Golovkin for the second time in three meetings. "Thank you for everything, thank you Golovkin," said Alvarez. "We gave the fans three good fights.

"I've gone through some very difficult things in my life and the only thing you can do is try to continue and move forward. "He's a really good fighter. I know he's strong, he's a great fighter and that's why we're here and I'm glad to share the ring with him.

"I'm going to keep going forward, to keep my legacy going strong." The pair previously fought in the same T-Mobile Arena for the middleweight title in 2017 and 2018, with a draw controversially declared in the first fight before Alvarez won the second on a split decision.

But this contest bore few of the hallmarks of either of those absorbing encounters, with Alvarez controlling the centre of the ring for the majority of the fight and dominating with his faster hand speed. The win was the perfect return to form for the 32-year-old after losing for only the second time in his career in his previous fight, when he was defeated by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May.

Golovkin was second-best throughout the first two-thirds of the fight before he finally came to life in the ninth round, rattling the champion with a left hook and increasing his output. The Kazakh, however, had left himself far too much to do and Alvarez retained his titles with a 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 outcome on the judges' scorecards.

"Everybody knows who is Canelo, everybody knows a bad step, you lose the fight," said Golovkin. "You lose one punch, you lose the fight. Look at his face, look at my face. We're like this because it was a high-level fight because we trained well and we did a very good quality fight.

"This fight was more tactical, like chess. Today Canelo was better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022