Left Menu

Kenya's Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time

Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa, the winner of the Paris marathon earlier this year, was third in 20708.The three Africans finished inside the previous record time of 20750 set by Japans Yuta Shitara at the Gold Coast in 2019.Ethiopias Tigist Girma Getachew won the womens marathon in 22510 ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritreas Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.Japans Jun Hiromichi won the mens wheelchair marathon in 152.47.The Sydney marathon is in the first year of a three-year candidacy to join cities like London, Tokyo and New York to host a World Marathon Majors event.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:10 IST
Kenya's Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • Australia

Kenyan Moses Kibet claimed victory in a fast-paced Sydney marathon which saw the top three finishers all better the previous fastest time in Australia.

Kibet finished the course set around Sydney's harbour and city center in two hours, seven minutes and three seconds on Sunday, two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo. Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa, the winner of the Paris marathon earlier this year, was third in 2:07:08.

The three Africans finished inside the previous record time of 2:07:50 set by Japan's Yuta Shitara at the Gold Coast in 2019.

Ethiopia's Tigist Girma Getachew won the women's marathon in 2:25:10 ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritrea's Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.

Japan's Jun Hiromichi won the men's wheelchair marathon in 1:52.47.

The Sydney marathon is in the first year of a three-year candidacy to join cities like London, Tokyo and New York to host a World Marathon Majors event. Cape Town in South Africa and Chengdu in China are also contending to become majors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022