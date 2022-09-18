Left Menu

Shan Masood credits his successful County stint for call-up in Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Masood earned a called-up to Pakistan's T20I squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Shan Masood, who was added to Pakistan's 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, credited his successful County campaign in England as a T20 batter to earned him a call-up to Pakistan's squads. Masood was called up to Pakistan's T20I squad for the first time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month, but the southpaw could be making his debut sooner with Pakistan set to take on England in a seven-match T20I series starting September 20.

"I'd like to think it (playing County in England) was a very big stepping stone in terms of me making into the T20I side (for the T20 World Cup). The Pakistan Super League was a big step up, performing at that level obviously gives you a lot of confidence, " ICC quoted Masood as saying. "Having played the T20 Blast over there and getting some runs there. I think that was important to just put my name out there. What was brilliant was that I got to play a lot of cricket in the County. I figured myself out as a person, as a batter," he added.

"I owe a lot to Mickey Arthur and Derbyshire for the time they invested in me. And just being around all grounds, playing against players that are around in the England setup, it is one experience I will always regard when it comes to my development as a player," Masood said. Masood hailed England's white-ball team, calling it one of the best in the world and felt that the upcoming series would be ideal preparation for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I think England is one of the best white-ball sides in the world. Having played County cricket over there this season, having looked at the standard of cricket, we're not surprised at all with what England possesses as a team," he said. The left-hander had a remarkable campaign in the T20 Blast in England, making 547 runs at an average of 45.58 and a strike rate of nearly 140.

"Mickey (Arthur) is a very successful coach. We kept talking about my game. We tried to take it to the next level and I think learning that was tops," he said. "I've got to some place now compared to five years ago. I mean, I'm happy with that but as a player, the game is always evolving, and you have to evolve as well. I think my next step is to meet the demands of international T20 cricket and hope I make a good career out of it," Masood said. (ANI)

