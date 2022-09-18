Left Menu

Cycling-Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:44 IST
Tobias Foss Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned a stellar field to win the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday. The 25-year-old clocked 40 minutes 02.78 seconds over the twisting two-lap 34.2 km (21.25 mile) circuit around the coastal city some 80 km (50 miles) south of Sydney.

Swiss Stefan Kueng finished second 2.95 seconds behind Foss in 40:05.73, while Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished third in 40:11.94 to claim a bronze medal to add to his Vuelta an Espana triumph last week. Italian Filippo Ganna, who was looking for a third straight title, finished seventh behind twice Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

