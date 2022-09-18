Left Menu

I will always remember Queen Elizabeth's smile: Camilla pays tribute

Camilla, wife of the Britain's new King Charles and now queen consort, said the smile of the late Queen Elizabeth was "unforgettable" in a message of tribute to the late monarch released on Sunday. That smile is unforgettable," Camilla said in the message.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 12:50 IST
I will always remember Queen Elizabeth's smile: Camilla pays tribute
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Camilla, wife of the Britain's new King Charles and now queen consort, said the smile of the late Queen Elizabeth was "unforgettable" in a message of tribute to the late monarch released on Sunday. "She's been part of our lives for ever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there," Camilla said of Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8 aged 96.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role," she added in the tribute which was recorded as part of a package in the last three months. Charles has delivered a number of personal messages about his late mother, expressing how he would miss his "darling mama".

"She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable," Camilla said in the message. Camilla, Charles's second wife, has grown in popularity since she wed the new king back in 2005, having previously being lambasted and blamed by the press and many Britons for causing the break-up of his first marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Her rehabilitation was complete when in February Queen Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne by giving her blessing to Camilla taking the title queen consort, saying it was her "sincere wish" that she did so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022