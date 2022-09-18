Left Menu

Cricket-India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the three Twenty20 internationals at home against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 13:04 IST
Cricket-India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the three Twenty20 internationals at home against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday. After the three-match series, starting in Mohali on Tuesday, India will play another three games at home against South Africa as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in less than a month's time.

Shami, who was not included in India's Asia Cup squad recently, last played in the shortest format for the national side in November during their previous T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates. "The All-India senior selection committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement," the BCCI said in a statement.

Fast bowler Yadav, 34, has been part of seven T20 internationals for India, the last of them in February 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022