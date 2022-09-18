Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson; Soccer-Conte happy after Son reacts to being benched with hat-trick and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson

The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Soccer-Conte happy after Son reacts to being benched with hat-trick

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte got the response he could only have dreamed of when Son Heung-min reacted to being made to start on the bench with a stunning hat-trick to seal a 6-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday. After going eight games in all competitions without a goal, Conte left South Korean forward Son out of the starting line-up for Saturday's Premier League clash.

Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Cycling-Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title

Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned a stellar field to win the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday. The 25-year-old clocked 40 minutes 02.78 seconds over the twisting two-lap 34.2 km (21.25 mile) circuit around the coastal city some 80 km (50 miles) south of Sydney.

Soccer-Isak penalty secures 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth

Striker Alexander Isak equalized from the penalty spot to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on a frustrating Saturday at St. James' Park. After dominating a first half that saw Kieran Trippier shave the outside of the post with a free kick, Newcastle must have gone in at the break wondering what they needed to do to score after a flurry of chances were thwarted.

Boxing-Canelo requires hand surgery before seeking Bivol revenge bout

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez said he will need surgery on his left hand before seeking a possible rematch with Dmitry Bivol after handing bitter rival Gennadiy Golovkin a second defeat to complete their trilogy of fights in Las Vegas on Saturday. Bivol inflicted the second of only two losses on Alvarez's 62-fight resume when the pair clashed in May. The Russian will take on Gilberto Ramirez in a light heavyweight title fight in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 5.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime helps Canada seal Davis Cup quarters spot

A day after taking down world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Felix Auger-Aliassime booked Canada's place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday with a 6-3 6-4 win against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the group stage tie in Valencia. Laslo Djere gave Serbia the lead by beating Gabriel Diallo in the opening singles rubber before world number 13 Auger-Aliassime's clinical display levelled the tie and earned Canada the crucial point to seal their spot in the knockout stages.

Soccer-Son roars back to form with a hat-trick as Tottenham crush Leicester

Son Heung-min ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a sublime hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Leicester City 6-2 to move joint top of the Premier League on Saturday. Rodrigo Bentancur's first goal for Tottenham was separating the sides in an entertaining tussle but Son, who started on the bench, exploded back to form with three goals in 14 minutes.

Cricket-India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the three Twenty20 internationals at home against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday. After the three-match series, starting in Mohali on Tuesday, India will play another three games at home against South Africa as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in less than a month's time.

Soccer-Early Grealish, Haaland goals ease Man City to win at 10-man Wolves

Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City moved to the top of the table with 17 points from seven games, while Wolves are in 16th place having won only once this season.

