Left Menu

It is a definite option for us: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli opening in T20I World Cup

The three-match T20I home series against Australia will start on September 20 in Mohali.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:50 IST
It is a definite option for us: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli opening in T20I World Cup
Virat Kohli (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the clash against in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma opined on whether star batter Virat Kohli can be used as an opener in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The three-match T20I home series against Australia will start on September 20 in Mohali. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

As India were dealt with many crucial injuries blow they still have much to look forward to and can take solace in the return to form of their star batter Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old had taken a month-long break from cricket to focus on his mental health and returned all guns blazing in the Asia Cup. Kohli broke his century drought that spanned 1,020 days, scoring his 71st international hundred when he smashed an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan. He finished as the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 276 runs at an impressive 92, striking at 147.59.

"We understand the quality of all our players and what they bring to us. But Virat Kohli opening is an option for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we have not taken the third opener, he opens for his franchise and he has done really well while playing at that position, so it is a definite option for us," said Rohit Sharma said in a pre-match press conference. "We are so happy the way Virat played against Afghanistan, we haven't taken the third opener in the World Cup so he is an option for us if needed in the mega event," he said.

"It is always nice to have options available for you. It is important going into a World Cup that you have flexibility. You want the players to be in best shape batting at any position. When we try and do something new, that does not mean that's a problem," he added. Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Australia after contracting COVID-19. Umesh Yadav has been named as Shami's replacement for the three-match series

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year. India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022