Ex-India captain Dilip Tirkey files nomination for HI president's post

Former India captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India HI president.After submitting his nomination papers, Tirkey said that his intention is to take the sport to greater heights. Submitted my nomination for the post of President, Hockey India with the blessings of all.

Former India captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India (HI) president.

After submitting his nomination papers, Tirkey said that his intention is to take the sport to greater heights. ''Submitted my nomination for the post of President, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian Hockey to new heights,'' Tirkey posted on his official twitter handle.

The 44-year-old Tirkey, a former full-back, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as one of the three Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates.

Prior to that, he was working as chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. Currently, he is the chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council.

Tirkey was a member of the Indian teams that won gold and silver in the 1998 Bangkok and 2012 Busan Asian Games respectively.

Besides, he won two gold medals in 2003 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur and 2007 in Chennai and also a bronze in 1999.

Hockey India elections are scheduled to be held by October 9 and former electoral officer in the Bihar government, Ajay Nayak had been appointed as the returning officer for the polls.

