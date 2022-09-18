Left Menu

Aditi drops to 59th after disappointing third round in Portland

PTI | Portland | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:11 IST
Aditi drops to 59th after disappointing third round in Portland
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Aditi Ashok endured a disappointing third round of 4-over 76 that saw her plummet to tied 59 with one more round to go in the AmazingCre Portland Classic here.

Two bogeys on either side of the course at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club made it rough and there were no birdies either.

With Aditi having shot 69-71 on the first two days, the 76 dropped her to even par for three rounds.

Lilia Vu, who has never held a lead or co-lead after any round on the LPGA Tour will tee it off in the lead group for the final day. She shot 69 and shared the lead at 13-under with Ayaka Furue (67) and Andre Lee (67).

Vu got off to a rocky start with a bogey on the first hole, but she turned it around on the back nine with four birdies in the first six holes. Her 3-under round was enough to maintain the co-lead at -13.

Joining Vu in the tie for first were 2022 Rolex first-time winner Ayaka Furue and Andrea Lee. Furue and Lee both shot 67s on Saturday, with the former earning five birdies in a bogey-free round. A 2022 rookie, Furue won the Scottish Open in July.

The low round of the day belonged to Swede Frida Kinhult, who shot -7 with six birdies and an eagle and a bogey. She was joined by fellow Swede Maja Stark and Oregon native Caroline Inglis in a tie for 10th.

