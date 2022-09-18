Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund's Reus out for about four weeks with ankle injury-club

Borussia Dortmund captain and Germany international Marco Reus will be sidelined for about four weeks after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over local rivals Schalke 04, the club said on Sunday.

18-09-2022
Reus had been carried off after turning his ankle in the 28th minute and following several minutes of treatment on the pitch.

But initial fears that he may have broken a bone that would have ruled him out of the World Cup starting in November had not been confirmed. "I can give a bit of an all-clear signal today," Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 television.

"The checks we did on Saturday showed no fracture. It is a lateral ligament injury. Marco will be out for three to four weeks." Reus, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary and England this month, sat out Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning run after being injured in the final warm-up game before their departure to Brazil.

He had also missed Euro 2016 due to injury. The World Cup starts on Nov. 20 in Qatar.

