Meiraba wins international challenge in Nagpur, Arjun-Kapila claim doubles title

Young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam claimed the men's singles title after beating compatriot Mithun Manjunath in the final of the India Mahatrastra International Challenge here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Meiraba, seeded fourth, outwitted second seed Manjunath 21-14 21-16 in 42 minutes to emerge victories. The Manipur lad trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy. This is his second title of the season, having won the Iran Fajr International in February this year.

In women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde finished second best after losing 11-21 11-21 to Japan's Miho Kayama in the summit clash.

Fast-rising men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila prevailed 21-17 20-22 21-18 over Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Nanthakarn Yordphaisong in the final.

The world number 27 Indian pair reached the quarterfinals of the BWF World championships last month.

The mixed doubles combination of K Maneesha and Shaik Gouse lost 18-21 9-21 to the Thai duo of Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat to finish runner-up. The women's doubles final was an all-Japanese affair with Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi seeing off Miho Kayama and Kaho Osawa 21-18 19-21 21-16 in an hour and five minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)