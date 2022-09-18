Left Menu

Dilip Tirkey files nomination for Hockey India president post, vows to take Indian hockey to new heights

Dilip Tirkey is one of the most beloved figures in Indian hockey. He holds the Indian record for most International appearances, with 412 Caps over a 15-year-long International career.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:04 IST
Dilip Tirkey files nomination for Hockey India president post, vows to take Indian hockey to new heights
Olympian Dilip Tirkey filing nomination for Hockey India president post (Image: Dilip Tirkey Koo).
Former India hockey captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday informed that he has filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India's president. Dilip Tirkey shared a post along with a picture on the homegrown micro-blogging Koo app in which he can be seen with dignitaries filing his nomination.

The former skipper said he is committed to taking Indian Hockey to new heights. "Submitted my nomination for the post of President, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian Hockey to new heights," Dilip Tirkey said on the Koo app.

Dilip Tirkey is one of the most beloved figures in Indian hockey. He holds the Indian record for most International appearances, with 412 Caps over a 15-year-long International career. In August this year, Hockey India appointed Ajay Nayak as returning officer for conducting the Hockey India elections.

Ajay Nayak, Ex-Chief Electoral Officer, Government of Bihar has assumed the position of Returning Officer. Additionally, A. K. Majumdar has been appointed as the Assistant Returning Officer. They will be assuming their positions with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

