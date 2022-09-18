CPL 2022: Trinbago beat Tallawahs for second win in a row

Trinbago Knight Riders made it two wins in a row with a victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs. The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bat first and that decision backfired almost immediately. Losing four wickets in the Power Play the Tallawahs were in deep trouble at 25 for 4 and despite a 50-run partnership between Fabian Allen and Imad Wasim, there was too much left to do at the back end. Their total 116 for 7 never looked enough.

Ravi Rampaul impressed bowling against the Tallawahs batting as the seam bowler took four wickets including three in the Power Play to put the Knight Riders in complete control. The Tallawahs only had an energetic Fabian Allen half-century to thank to prevent a total collapse. The Tallawahs fought to defend their small total taking out six wickets in the process.

For the Knight Riders openers, Nicholas Pooran and Tion Webster both fell for ducks to leave the Knight Riders 0 for 2 in the first two overs. But Colin Munro and Tim Seifert rebuilt the innings with a 50-run partnership. When the pair fell in quick succession the Tallawahs had a moment of hope but Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein saw through the chase to move the Knight Riders into the top four positions.

They ensured there would be no dramatic defeat, guiding the Knight Riders home with five balls to spare. Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 116 / 7 in 20 overs (Fabian Allen 50, Shamarh Brooks 20; Ravi Rampaul 4/14) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 119/6 in 19.1 overs (Colin Munro 40, Tim Seifert 28; Mohammad Amir 2/15).

Man of the match: Ravi Rampaul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)