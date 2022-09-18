Left Menu

Fatima Sana ruled out of Women's Asia Cup 2022 due to ankle injury

As per a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:32 IST
Fatima Sana. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the Women's Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from October 1 onwards due to an ankle injury. As per a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The PCB Medical panel after investigating the injury have advised her a four-week rest. The bowler, who featured for Barbados Royals in the CPL was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from August 30 to September 2. Her replacement will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke later today to undergo a 10-day camp starting Monday. The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on September 28. Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

2022 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup will take from October 1-16 2022 (ANI).

