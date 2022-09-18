Left Menu

Germany's Reus out 3-4 weeks, could return for World Cup

Germany's Reus out 3-4 weeks, could return for World Cup
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ injury is not as bad as initially feared, meaning he should still feature at the World Cup for Germany.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Sunday the player ''will be out for three to four weeks and will then hopefully be available for us again.'' Germany coach Hansi Flick included Reus in his squad for upcoming international games against Hungary and England and was counting on the attacking midfielder as a key member of his World Cup squad.

The World Cup starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Germany plays Japan in Doha three days later. Spain and Costa Rica are also in the group.

The 33-year-old Reus was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Dortmund’s Ruhr derby win against Schalke on Saturday with what looked like a serious ankle injury. Reus was in tears after bending his right ankle awkwardly in a challenge for the ball.

''It was a shock for us yesterday when we saw the pictures,” Kehl said. “I can give a little good news today. The tests we carried out on Saturday didn’t show any break. It’s a ligament injury in the ankle.” Reus missed Germany’s World Cup win in 2014 with an ankle injury sustained in a warm-up game, and a groin injury ruled him out of the 2016 European Championship. He played in Germany’s unsuccessful World Cup defense in 2018 but skipped the next European Championship to recover after his season with Dortmund.

He has scored 15 goals in 48 games for Germany.

Dortmund’s next game is against Cologne on Oct. 1.

