Indian bowlers restrict England to 227 after inviting hosts to bat first

India women restricted England to a paltry score of 227 at the end of 50 overs after inviting the hosts to bat first, winning the toss at the Hove County ground on Sunday. The Indian bowlers made merry throughout the innings taking wickets regularly ensuring the England batters don't stitch a big partnership.

Indian bowlers made quick inroads into the batting of the English lineup not allowing the hosts to make use of the powerplay overs. India struck in the eighth over after Meghna Singh dismissed Emma Lamb for 12, drawing first blood. Veteran Jhulan Goswami found Tammy Beaumont (7) plumb in front of the wickets to send her back to the pavilion cheaply leaving England tottering at 21/2 in the ninth over.

Sophia Dunkley partnered with Alice Capsey to steer the English innings and glued together a partnership of 43 runs. Captain Harmanpreet introduced slow bowlers and that saw the demise of Alice Capsey. Snehrana got the better of Capsey as she spooned a simple catch to the Indian captain and walked back to the dressing room, scoring 19 runs on her ODI debut.

Sophia Dunkley, who played match-winning knocks in the recently concluded T20 series followed soon after and was caught by Deepti Sharma off Harleen Deol for 29 runs leaving England in a state of worry at 88/4 in the 25th over. England stand-in captain Amy Jones was bowled out by Rajeshwari Gaikwad for three, sending half the hosts' side into the dugout with England still not reaching the three-figure mark. England were 94/5 in the 27th over.

Danielle Wyat and Davidson Richards then shared a 34 run partnership to England past the three-figure mark. Wyatt was then dismissed by Deepti Sharma as the all-rounder dismissed the timber of the batter. Richards shared a half-century stand with Ecclestone and took England to 178. The partnership was broken by Deepti Sharma as she caught Ecclestone in front of the wickets in the 43rd over.

The innings never saw a real flourish as the hosts ended with 227 at the end of 50 overs. Davidson Richards played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs while Wyatt also played a 43-run inning. Deepti Sharma was the quick of the bowlers as she picked up two wickets giving away just 33 runs of her 10 overs.

The Indian team will hope to hunt down the target and gain a lead in the three-match ODI series. It is an important series for both teams as this series comes under the ICC Women's Championship cycle, which decides qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

Brief Scores: England 227/7 (50 overs), Davidson Richards 50*, Danielle Wyatt 43; Deepti 2/33 (ANI)

