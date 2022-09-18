Left Menu

Soccer-Guendouzi scores both in Marseille's 1-1 draw

The midfielder scored both goals, but the opener was into his own net, as OM moved provisionally top of the standings with 20 points from eight games. They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by one point while fourth-placed RC Lens can also leapfrog them if they win at Nantes.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:58 IST
Soccer-Guendouzi scores both in Marseille's 1-1 draw
  • Country:
  • France

Matteo Guendouzi was the villain and hero as Olympique de Marseille drew 1-1 at home against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The midfielder scored both goals, but the opener was into his own net, as OM moved provisionally top of the standings with 20 points from eight games.

They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by one point while fourth-placed RC Lens can also leapfrog them if they win at Nantes. Rennes are eighth on 12 points.

Marseille fell behind in the 25th minute when Guendouzi deflected Hamari Traore's cross into his own net. The French international, however, made up for his mistake seven minutes into the second half by heading home from Jordan Veretout's corner.

Elsewhere, Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after nine seconds as Nice slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Angers and Monaco moved up to fifth on 14 points with a 3-0 victory at Stade de Reims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022