New T20I jersey for Team India unveiled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal the jersey

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:03 IST
Team India jersey. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was unveiled on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal the jersey.

The front of the jersey has light tones of Azure Blue while the sleeves feature dark tones of Royal Blue. "To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom," tweeted BCCI.

Team India will sport this jersey for the first time ever during the three-match T20I series against Australia, which will take place from September 20 onwards. It will also wear it during its three-match T20I series against South Africa, which will start from September 28 onwards. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were among the men's players present in the picture. While women's cricketers like Renuka Singh, captain Harmanpreet Kaur were among the players from the women's team in the picture.

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year. India could not qualify for semis the previous year as they crashed out of the competition in the Super 12 phase.

India squad for the Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

