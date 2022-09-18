Sports News Roundup: Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup; Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray hoping for final chance to play with Federer at Laver Cup

Andy Murray said he was hoping for a "special" final chance to share a court with Roger Federer at next week's Laver Cup in London and possibly team up to play doubles before the Swiss great retires from the sport. Federer, 41, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues meant he would call time on his glittering career after the men's team event.

Cycling-Norwegian Foss wins shock time trial world title

Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned a stellar field to win the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday. The 25-year-old clocked 40 minutes 02.78 seconds over the twisting two-lap 34.2 km (21.25 mile) circuit around the coastal city some 80 km (50 miles) south of Sydney.

Motorcycling-Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes

Enea Bastianini overtook Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap for a dramatic Aragon Grand Prix victory on Sunday as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out in the first lap, blowing the title race wide open. Gresini Racing's Bastianini avenged his narrow defeat at Misano earlier this month by denying Bagnaia a fifth straight win after a photo finish in Alcariz, fighting off the Ducati rider to win by 0.042 seconds.

Soccer-Monza get shock 1-0 win over Juve after Di Maria sees red

Monza took a surprising but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus on Sunday, their first Serie A victory of the season, as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men. Juve key player Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short when he was sent off five minutes before the break after elbowing Armando Izzo in the chest.

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime helps Canada seal Davis Cup quarters spot

A day after taking down world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Felix Auger-Aliassime booked Canada's place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday with a 6-3 6-4 win against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the group stage tie in Valencia. Laslo Djere gave Serbia the lead by beating Gabriel Diallo in the opening singles rubber before world number 13 Auger-Aliassime's clinical display levelled the tie and earned Canada the crucial point to seal their spot in the knockout stages.

Brady breaks: Bucs QB reportedly to rest every Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take Wednesdays off throughout the season, NFL Network reported Sunday. The oldest starting quarterback in NFL history at 45, Brady did not practice last Wednesday as the Buccaneers (1-0) prepared for Sunday's game in New Orleans. It was listed as a rest day for the veteran.

Soccer-Maupay goal earns Everton victory over West Ham

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday. Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Soccer-Son roars back to form with hat-trick as Tottenham crush Leicester

Son Heung-min ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a sublime hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Leicester City 6-2 to move joint top of the Premier League on Saturday. Rodrigo Bentancur's first goal for Tottenham was separating the sides in an entertaining tussle but Son, who started on the bench, exploded back to form with three goals in 14 minutes.

Cricket-India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the three Twenty20 internationals at home against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday. After the three-match series, starting in Mohali on Tuesday, India will play another three games at home against South Africa as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in less than a month's time.

Soccer-15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal in easy win at Brentford

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.

