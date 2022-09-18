Left Menu

India beat England by 7 wickets first women's ODI

Brief Scores England Women 227 for 7 in 50 overs Alice Davidson-Richards 50, Danni Wyatt 43 Deepti Sharma 233.India Women 232 for 3 in 44.2 overs Smriti Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet Kaur 74 not out, Yastika Bhatia 50 Kate Cross 243.

PTI | Hove | Updated: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 23:45 IST
India defeated England by seven wickets in the first WODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, India first restricted England to 227 for seven and then chased down the target with consummate ease in 44.2 overs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led the charge of India's batting department with stroke-filled 91 off 99 balls, while wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia (50) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (74 not out) to take the visitors home comfortably. Kate Cross (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brief Scores: England Women: 227 for 7 in 50 overs (Alice Davidson-Richards 50, Danni Wyatt 43; Deepti Sharma 2/33).

India Women: 232 for 3 in 44.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet Kaur 74 not out, Yastika Bhatia 50; Kate Cross 2/43).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

