Chennai Open: Teenager Fruhvirtova beats Linette for maiden WTA title

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova rallied from a set down to upset No.3 seed Magda Linette 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the singles final of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here on Sunday to claim her first-ever Tour title.

The 17-year old, ranked 130, appeared to be down and out when she trailed 1-4 in the decider with the experienced Polish player appearing to have taken control of the title clash. However, in a remarkable turnaround like in Saturday's semifinal, Fruhvirtova scripted another stunning comeback. In a match which saw the two players indulge in a baseline slugfest, the promising and young Fruhvirtova came up trumps as he was able to strike some winners at crucial junctures. With an injury bothering Linette, world No.67, the Czech teenager hit back in some style. She secured a break of serve at 2-4 and then again at 4-all to nose ahead. She withstood the pressure from the Pole to win the 10th game to seal a memorable win in front of a sizeable Chennai crowd.

She mounted the comeback after the Polish player won the closely contested first set. The Czech teen showed why she was rated so highly by stepping up when it mattered the most.

Also, the fact that she had an injury, for which she took a medical timeout, did not seem to help Linette. Despite taking a 4-1 lead, she could not make it count and unforced errors at vital junctures halted her march.

Fruhvirtova, who at 17 years and 140 days became the youngest finalist at a Tour level event since Coco Gauff's triumph at Parma in 2021, appeared to play at the same level throughout the 2 hours, 40 minute duel.

In the middle of the third set, Linette appeared to have hit a purple patch, serving very well which included three straight aces in a game. However, Fruhvirtova held firm and rode the crowd support to her first Tour title. Earlier in the doubles final, top-seed Canadian-Brazilian team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani made short work of Anna Blinkova (Russia) and Natela Dzalamidze (Georgia) 6-1 6-2 to claim the title.

Results: Singles (Final): Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) beat Magda Linette (Poland) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (Final): Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Luisa Stefani (Brazil) beat Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalmidze (Georgia) 6-1, 6-2. PTI SS SSC SSC

