Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:32 PM EDT on Sunday, September 18

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:32 PM ET on Sunday: NFL

Sunday's schedule Jets at Browns, 1 p.m.

Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m. Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m.

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m.

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m.

- - QB Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers' team doctor over punctured lung

Tyrod Taylor filed a lawsuit seeking at least $5 million for the failed pain-killing injection that punctured his lung in 2020. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-TAYLOR, Field Level Media

- - Brady breaks: Bucs QB to reportedly rest every Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take Wednesdays off throughout the season, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY, Field Level Media

- - Saints RB Alvin Kamara out, Bucs RB Leonard Fournette in

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette plans to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, but New Orleans is not planning to have top back Alvin Kamara for the Week 2 matchup. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-TB-KAMARA-FOURNETTE, Field Level Media

- - Colts add K, to be without WR Michael Pittman on Sunday

Chase McLaughlin was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-MCLAUGHLIN-PITTMAN, Field Level Media

- - Report: Browns RT Jack Conklin out vs. Jets

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin won't be ready to return for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-CONKLIN, Field Level Media

- - Reports: 49ers TE George Kittle (groin) out again Sunday

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday against Seattle, per multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KITTLE, Field Level Media

- - Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) to play on Sunday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is active for Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Commanders. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-WAS-SWIFT, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Nebraska not expected to pursue Urban Meyer Despite the apparent wishes of some fans, Nebraska isn't expected to talk with Urban Meyer about its head coaching vacancy.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NEB-MEYER, Field Level Media - -

Coach Herm Edwards on hot seat at Arizona State Arizona State coach Herm Edwards is on the hot seat after the Sun Devils' 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ASU-EDWARDS, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL Sunday's MLB schedule

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m. - -

Yankees activate 1B Anthony Rizzo from IL The New York Yankees reinstated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-RIZZO, Field Level Media - -

White Sox recall LHP Tanner Banks from Triple-A The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

A's place OF Ramon Laureano (hamstring) on IL The Oakland A's placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Report: Rangers INF/OF Nick Solak (foot) out for season Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Nick Solak will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right foot, the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-SOLAK, Field Level Media - -

Pirates place RHP JT Brubaker on 15-day IL The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander JT Brubaker on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

D-backs place RHP Keynan Middleton (toe) on IL Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Keynan Middleton landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a foot injury.

BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo to sign with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp deal, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-KOSTAS-ANTETOKOUNMPO, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Sunday's schedule Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Sunday's schedule Finals Game 1: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- Fortinet Championship

LPGA -- AmazingCre Portland Classic Champions -- Sanford International

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - - - -

TENNIS Sunday's schedule

ATP -- Davis Cup group stage WTA -- Chennai, India; Portoroz, Slovenia

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule Valorant Champions 2022

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 16 - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)