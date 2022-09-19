Soccer-Brighton name Italian De Zerbi as their new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed Italian Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year contract following the departure of Graham Potter, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

"I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto's teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly," said club chairman Tony Bloom.

