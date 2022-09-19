Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton name Italian De Zerbi as their new manager

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 00:24 IST
Soccer-Brighton name Italian De Zerbi as their new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed Italian Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year contract following the departure of Graham Potter, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

"I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto's teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly," said club chairman Tony Bloom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Health News Roundup: Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media; Bra...

 Global
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022