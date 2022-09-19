Soccer-Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win

Paris St Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.

Olympique de Marseille are second after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Rennais earlier on Sunday. Lyon, who have now lost their last three matches, are sixth on 13 points.

