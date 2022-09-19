Left Menu

Soccer-Simeone header earns Napoli 2-1 win at AC Milan

Napoli, who have 17 points after seven games, host Torino on Oct. 1, after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

Soccer-Simeone header earns Napoli 2-1 win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday. Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the middle of the box.

Napoli, who have 17 points after seven games, host Torino on Oct. 1, after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

