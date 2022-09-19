Soccer-Clinical Real take spoils in Madrid derby to continue perfect start

MADRID, Sept 18 - A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday. Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position. Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Diego Simeone's side started brightly and went close through defender Felipe and Yannick Carrasco but found themselves behind when Rodrygo emphatically finished the visitors' first attempt on target on 18 minutes. They doubled their lead with their next effort on goal when Valverde fired in from close range after Vinicius's shot had rebounded off the post.

Atletico set up a grandstand finish through substitute Hermoso's header seven minutes from time, before the defender was sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time and Real held on to take the points. Victory means Real return to the top of the LaLiga table on 18 points from six games, two ahead of Barcelona in second. Atleti are seventh, eight points behind their neighbours. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

