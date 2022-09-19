Soccer-Simeone header earns Napoli 2-1 win at AC Milan

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross. Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute when Theo Hernandez met him with a cross in the middle of the box. The hosts missed a series of chances in the first half. Giroud threatened to give them an early lead with a strike from the middle of the box in the 13th minute but his effort hit the woodwork after keeper Alex Meret deflected the ball.

The France international also tried to net a scissor-kick in the 25th minute, taking the ball away from team mate Davide Calabria, who was in a better position to attempt a goal, and sending it over the net. Milan's Rade Krunic also came close to scoring with a header in the 28th minute but Meret again made a brilliant save.

Napoli, who have 17 points after seven games, host Torino on Oct. 1, after the international break, while Milan, fifth in the table, travel to Empoli on the same day.

