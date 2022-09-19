Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: CONSISTENCY STILL A STRUGGLE AT INTER

Inter Milan are still struggling for consistency after an underwhelming performance in their 3-1 win at Udinese on Sunday. It is the fourth time since the 1994-95 campaign that Inter have lost at least three times in their first seven Serie A matches. The Nerazzurri never finished in the top four each time they had such a poor start to the season.

Manager Simone Inzaghi took full responsibility for the dip in performance although TuttoSport reports that his job is safe at the moment. "Today's performance leaves us perplexed, although I am the one responsible: I need to give more and do better," Inzaghi said.

BAD NEWS ALL AROUND FOR JUVE Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side have made a lacklustre start to the season with a series of injuries hitting them hard. They may have hoped to get to the World Cup break in November without suffering irreparable damage, but with matches to come against AC Milan, Paris St Germain in the Champions League and Inter Milan before that, it looks a tall order.

Sunday's loss against Monza showed that without their best players available, Juve look a mid-table side. Angel Di Maria, whose return from injury was supposed to signal an improvement in Juventus's form, got a red card in the first half. With the fans rebelling on social media, after only two wins in their opening seven in Serie A, Allegri will need to use next week's international break to turn things around.

A GOOD PERFORMANCE BUT NO POINTS FOR MILAN Defending champions AC Milan created more than twice as many chances as Napoli on Sunday but their hard work did not pay off as they still lost 2-1 at home to the Serie A rivals.

"It is a risk that we take being always so aggressive," manager Stefano Pioli said. Pioli did not downplay the defeat despite an otherwise good performance.

"If I come here and say I am really happy because we played better, we made many attempts on goal... I could have certainly done it, but we are disappointed because we lost," he added. "We are conceding too many goals and we will work on that."

