Motorcycling-Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon GP as Quartararo crashes

Enea Bastianini overtook Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap for a dramatic Aragon Grand Prix victory on Sunday as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out in the first lap, blowing the title race wide open. Gresini Racing's Bastianini avenged his narrow defeat at Misano earlier this month by denying Bagnaia a fifth straight win after a photo finish in Alcariz, fighting off the Ducati rider to win by 0.042 seconds.

Soccer-Monza get shock 1-0 win over Juve after Di Maria sees red

Monza took a surprising but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus on Sunday, their first Serie A victory of the season, as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men. Juve key player Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short when he was sent off five minutes before the break after elbowing Armando Izzo in the chest.

Brady breaks: Bucs QB reportedly to rest every Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take Wednesdays off throughout the season, NFL Network reported Sunday. The oldest starting quarterback in NFL history at 45, Brady did not practice last Wednesday as the Buccaneers (1-0) prepared for Sunday's game in New Orleans. It was listed as a rest day for the veteran.

Soccer-Maupay goal earns Everton victory over West Ham

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday. Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Report: Dodgers P David Price to retire after 2022 season

Former American League Cy Young Award winner David Price plans to retire after the 2022 season, USA Today reported Sunday. Price, in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has compiled a 157-82 record with five teams over 14 seasons. He won the Cy Young in 2012 with the Tampa Bay franchise, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2007, and finished second in the voting two other times.

Tennis-Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters, Italy down Sweden

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world number one on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal top spot in their group with victory over Sweden. Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the U.S. Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.

Cricket-India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the three Twenty20 internationals at home against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday. After the three-match series, starting in Mohali on Tuesday, India will play another three games at home against South Africa as they continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in less than a month's time.

Soccer-Atletico fans filmed chanting racist abuse at Real's Vinicius

Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday. Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

Golf-Aussie Smith wins LIV Golf event in second start

British Open champion Cameron Smith claimed his first LIV Golf victory in only his second start on the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed circuit with a three-shot triumph over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein just outside Chicago on Sunday. Smith, one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field at Rich Harvest Farms, shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event to reach 13 under and secure the $4 million first prize.

Soccer-15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal in easy win at Brentford

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta's side a 2-0 lead at the break before Fabio Vieira completed the win in the 54th minute.

