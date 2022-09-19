Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens; Tennis-Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters, Italy down Sweden and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

Tennis-Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters, Italy down Sweden

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world number one on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal the top spot in their group with a victory over Sweden. Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the U.S. Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.

Soccer-Maupay goal earns Everton victory over West Ham

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday. Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Report: Dodgers P David Price to retire after 2022 season

Former American League Cy Young Award winner David Price plans to retire after the 2022 season, USA Today reported Sunday. Price, in his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has compiled a 157-82 record with five teams over 14 seasons. He won the Cy Young in 2012 with the Tampa Bay franchise, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2007, and finished second in the voting two other times.

Soccer-Atletico fans filmed chanting racist abuse at Real's Vinicius

Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday. Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build-up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

Golf-Aussie Smith wins LIV Golf event in the second start

British Open champion Cameron Smith claimed his first LIV Golf victory in only his second start on the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed circuit with a three-shot triumph over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein just outside Chicago on Sunday. Smith, one of 12 major champions in the 48-player field at Rich Harvest Farms, shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event to reach 13 under and secure the $4 million first prize.

Soccer-Moyes was annoyed that West Ham only sprang to life after going behind

West Ham United manager David Moyes was "really annoyed" that his side only kicked into gear after going a goal down at Everton on Sunday. Neal Maupay's 53rd-minute strike secured victory for Everton and consigned West Ham to a fifth league defeat of the season, leaving the London club stuck in the relegation zone at 18th.

Soccer-Injured Phillips could return for World Cup but may need surgery: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem and while he could return in time for the World Cup there is also the possibility he will need surgery. Phillips was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a recurrence of the shoulder problem he sustained in a friendly against Barcelona last month.

Clinical Real take spoils in Madrid derby to continue perfect start

A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday. Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side was ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position. Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equalizer.

Golf-Smith calls for resolution on ranking points after LIV win

Cameron Smith, who claimed his maiden LIV Golf victory on Sunday, said a decision on whether he and other competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series will receive world rankings points needs to be made soon. LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, applied for recognition in golf's world rankings - which play a key role in deciding entry into golf's four majors - in July and their file remains under review.

