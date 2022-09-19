Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens; Soccer-Verratti under injury cloud ahead of Italy's Nations League games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

Soccer-Verratti under injury cloud ahead of Italy's Nations League games

Italy may be without Marco Verratti for their upcoming Nations League games after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday. Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.

Cricket-England and Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness

England will kick off their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on Tuesday with the first of a seven-match Twenty20 series which assumes even more important for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month. England were initially scheduled to tour Pakistan last year but it did not materialize because of security concerns. Jos Buttler's men were only given the green light to tour this year after a security team evaluated the situation on the ground.

Tennis-Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters, Italy down Sweden

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world number one on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal top spot in their group with a victory over Sweden. Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the U.S. Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts 2 more HRs in Yankees' win

Aaron Judge blasted a pair of solo home runs to raise his season total to 59 and move within two of the single-season American League record as the visiting New York Yankees avoided a series sweep with a 12-8 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Judge homered in the third and again in the seventh to pull within two of the AL and Yankees team record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge also hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Soccer-Atletico fans filmed chanting racist abuse at Real's Vinicius

Atletico Madrid fans were filmed racially abusing Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. outside their Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the Madrid derby on Sunday. Hundreds of Atletico supporters could be heard singing "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video published on social media by radio station Cope in the build-up to the game that Real went on to win 2-1.

Soccer-Moyes was annoyed that West Ham only sprang to life after going behind

West Ham United manager David Moyes was "really annoyed" that his side only kicked into gear after going a goal down at Everton on Sunday. Neal Maupay's 53rd-minute strike secured victory for Everton and consigned West Ham to a fifth league defeat of the season, leaving the London club stuck in the relegation zone at 18th.

Soccer-Injured Phillips could return for World Cup but may need surgery: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem and while he could return in time for the World Cup there is also the possibility he will need surgery. Phillips was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a recurrence of the shoulder problem he sustained in a friendly against Barcelona last month.

Soccer-Bayern CEO Kahn backs coach Nagelsmann despite poor league form

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said the club is "dissatisfied" with their poor run of league results but still has faith in head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern's 1-0 defeat to Augsburg on Saturday was the first time in 87 matches they had failed to score in a league game and marked the first time in 20 years they have gone four league games without a win.

Golf-Smith calls for resolution on ranking points after LIV win

Cameron Smith, who claimed his maiden LIV Golf victory on Sunday, said a decision on whether he and other competitors on the Saudi Arabia-backed series will receive world rankings points needs to be made soon. LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, applied for recognition in golf's world rankings - which play a key role in deciding entry into golf's four majors - in July and their file remains under review.

