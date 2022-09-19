Rohit Sharma just two hits away from becoming leading six-hitter in T20Is

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is just two sixes away from becoming the batter with the most sixes in the history of T20I cricket. India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

All eyes will be on Sharma to hit sixes in this series against Australia, not only to achieve this record but also to help his team win matches. Currently, it is the New Zealand batter Martin Guptill who has hit the maximum number of sixes in the shortest format, with a total of 172 sixes. Rohit Sharma is currently at second position with 171 sixes. They are followed by West Indies great Chris Gayle (124), former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian captain Aaron Finch (117).

The Indian skipper has had a solid 2022 with the bat. He has scored 423 runs in 17 matches at an average of 26.43. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 72. His strike rate is 143.38. He has smashed a total of 21 sixes this year. All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year.

India could not qualify for semis the previous year as they crashed out of the competition in the Super 12 phase. India squad for the Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

