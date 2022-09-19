Kapil Dev, Grant Thornton join hands to launch unique pro-golf event

Cricket legend Kapil Dev and consultation firm Grant Thornton Bharat on Monday joined hands to launch a new annual golf tournament, named the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, presented by DLF. The tournament will be organised in association with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) -- the official sanctioning body for men's game in the country. Professionals along with amateurs, corporates and celebrity golfers will be seen in action in the Rs 1 crore event to be played from September 27 to 30 at the Gary Player Course of the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. It will be the first-ever full-fledged PGTI event to be played at The Gary Player Course, considered one of the most spectacular and challenging courses in the world.

The tournament will feature 126 professional golfers and after two days, the top 50 players and ties will advance to the final rounds. The event will give amateur teams, consisting of golfers, celebrities and corporate leaders, a chance to partner with the pros in Rounds 3 and 4 to compete for separate team prizes. ''I am really excited about the tournament and would like to thank Vishesh Chandiok for sharing my vision of creating a truly landmark event in India's golfing history. I also extend my gratitude to DLF for agreeing to host the event,'' Kapil said in a release. ''The event has been created keeping in mind other global standout events, such as the Annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the US PGA Tour and the European Tour's Dunhill Championship at St Andrews, the home of golf.'' Kapil, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, is a board member of the PGTI and an active ambassador for the development of golf in the country.

PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said: ''We at the PGTI are excited about adding the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational to our schedule. We thank our Board Member Kapil Dev for being the driving force behind the launch of this event. ''We also thank Grant Thornton Bharat and all the other event partners for contributing to the growth of Indian professional golf. The tournament's unique format is an added attraction as top amateur golfers will partner with the professionals in rounds three and four to compete for separate team prizes.'' The tournament will be a part of a strong second half of the season of PGTI, which will see 14 tournaments with prize money of more than Rs 11 crore.

