Left Menu

Rugby-Bok wings Nkosi, Arendse return for Argentina showdown

South Africa have recalled wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse for their crunch final Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, but have a crisis at flyhalf with Damian Willemse out through injury.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:04 IST
Rugby-Bok wings Nkosi, Arendse return for Argentina showdown
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa have recalled wings Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse for their crunch final Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, but have a crisis at flyhalf with Damian Willemse out through injury. Nkosi has recently returned from an ankle problem and Arendse from a four-week suspension after he was red-carded in the 26-10 win over New Zealand in Nelspruit last month.

"Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks, but he was unfortunately banned, and we are delighted to have him back as he's a very talented player," Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby. "Sbu has been in our system for several years now, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad."

Willemse was injured in Saturday's 36-20 victory in Argentina, and with Handre Pollard injured and Elton Jantjies sent home from South America for off-field issues, the team is thin in the flyhalf position. They do have 35-year-old Frans Steyn as an option, but the 2007 and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner has only played sporadically this season having also had a spell in the sidelines because of injury.

Nienaber has also released Joseph Dweba (hooker), Warrick Gelant (utility back), Elrigh Louw (loose forward) and Salmaan Moerat (lock) back to their domestic teams to get minutes under the belt before the autumn internationals in Europe that will be played in November. South Africa and New Zealand are level on 14 points at the top of the Rugby Championship table going into the final weekend. The All Blacks host Australia in Auckland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022