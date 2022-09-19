Left Menu

Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury

France captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of upcoming Nations League matches as a series of injuries led to further replacements in coach Didier Deschamps squad on Monday.The French football federation said the Tottenham goalkeeper will miss the games against Austria and Denmark because of a right thigh injury.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:26 IST
Hugo Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury
  • Country:
  • France

France captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of upcoming Nations League matches as a series of injuries led to further replacements in coach Didier Deschamps' squad on Monday.

The French football federation said the Tottenham goalkeeper will miss the games against Austria and Denmark because of a right thigh injury. Nantes goalie Alban Lafont was called up as a replacement.

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez has also been withdrawn from the squad because of a torn adductor muscle. He will be replaced by Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne.

France plays Austria on Thursday and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

On Saturday, Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was called up as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022