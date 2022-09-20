Golf-Teams competing at the Presidents Cup

Teams for the Presidents Cup, which takes place from Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club (Player, country, Presidents Cup appearances, record). INTERNATIONAL Team

Captain: Trevor Immelman Team Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 0, 0-0-0 Corey Conners (Canada) 0, 0-0-0 Cam Davis (Australia) 0, 0-0-0 Im Sung-jae (South Korea 2019, 3-1-1 Si Woo Kim (South Korea) 2017, 1-2-0 Tom Kim (South Korea) 0, 0-0-0 K.H. Lee (South Korea) 0, 0-0-0 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 6-7-4 Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 0, 0-0-0 Taylor Pendrith (Canada) 0, 0-0-0 Mito Pereira (Chile) 0, 0-0-0 Adam Scott (Australia) 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 16-22-6

UNTIED STATES Team Captain: Davis Love III

Team Sam Burns 0, 0-0-0 Patrick Cantlay 2019, 3-2-0 Tony Finau 2019, 0-1-3 Max Homa 0, 0-0-0 Billy Horschel 0, 0-0-0 Kevin Kisner 2017, 2-0-2 Collin Morikawa 0, 0-0-0 Xander Schauffele 2019, 3-2-0 Scottie Scheffler 0, 0-0-0 Jordan Spieth 2013, 2015, 2017, 8-5-1 Justin Thomas 2017, 2019. 6-2-2 Cameron Young, 0, 0-0-0

