Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Ultra runner Sorokin smashes own 24-hour record

Lithuanian ultra marathon runner Aleksandr Sorokin shattered his own world record at the IAU 24-hour European championships with a distance of 319.614 kilometres - just 10km less than it would have taken him to run the length of his home country from top to bottom. Sorokin averaged a pace of 4:30 per km at the event in Verona, Italy to eclipse his previous mark of 303.506 km, set in August last year.

Motor racing-'Massive ask' for Red Bull to win all remaining races - Horner

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it would be a "massive ask" for them to win all six remaining races on the calendar despite the team having won five in a row and closing in on the drivers and constructors' championships. Red Bull have won 11 of the 16 races so far and Max Verstappen could wrap up the title in Singapore early next month.

Golf-LIV CEO Norman to meet with lawmakers in Washington - Washington Post

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will meet with U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week to discuss the Saudi-backed circuit's ongoing dispute with the U.S.-based PGA Tour, the Washington Post reported on Monday. "LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties," a LIV spokesperson told the paper in a statement.

NFL roundup: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 6 TDs as Dolphins rally past Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts 2 more HRs in Yankees' win

Aaron Judge blasted a pair of solo home runs to raise his season total to 59 and move within two of the single-season American League record as the visiting New York Yankees avoided a series sweep with a 12-8 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Judge homered in the third and again in the seventh to pull within two of the AL and Yankees team record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge also hit a two-run double in the ninth.

NFL-49ers QB Lance has successful ankle surgery, full recovery expected

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said he underwent successful surgery to treat the season-ending right ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's game and that a full recovery is expected. "Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers," Lance posted on Twitter on Monday alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed and his right leg in a cast.

Golf-No LIV players but rebel circuit set to dominate Presidents Cup

Saudi Arabia has never been part of the Presidents Cup, which every two years pits the best golfers from the United States against the best from the rest of world -- except Europe.

But this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit will be in the middle of the action, as the feud between it and the PGA Tour continues to escalate, impacting both teams.

Soccer-Verratti out of Italy's Nations League games with calf injury

Italy will be without Marco Verratti for their upcoming Nations League matches after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday. Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.

Report: NBA, union to reduce draft age to 18 by 2024

The NBA and the players association are expected to agree to reduce the minimum draft age from 19 to 18 by 2024, The Athletic reported Monday. The change would open the door for high school players to enter straight to the NBA draft. The league set the draft age at 19 in 2005.

Soccer-MLS to investigate racial abuse allegations against DC United forward

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Monday it would launch an investigation into allegations of racial abuse during a game between DC United and Inter Miami. Miami coach Phil Neville said DC United forward Taxi Fountas used a racial slur towards Miami defender Damion Lowe during the match on Sunday, calling the language "unacceptable in society".

