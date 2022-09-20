Left Menu

Norway takes gold-medal lead at world road cycling titles

He clocked 34 minutes, 13.40 seconds over the 28.8-kilometer course to beat Belgian Alec Segaert by 16.34 seconds.British rider Leo Hayter, the younger brother of elite rider Ethan Hayter, was 24.16 seconds off the pace for the bronze medal on Monday.On Sunday, Foss beat a strong field to win the elite time trial, the biggest win of his career.Norway has two gold medals, while Dutch ace Ellen van Dijk beat Australian Grace Brown on Sunday to take out the women elite time trial.The mixed relay time trial is set for Wednesday.

Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway's gold medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men's time trial.

Waerenskjold won the men's under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance. He clocked 34 minutes, 13.40 seconds over the 28.8-kilometer course to beat Belgian Alec Segaert by 16.34 seconds.

British rider Leo Hayter, the younger brother of elite rider Ethan Hayter, was 24.16 seconds off the pace for the bronze medal on Monday.

On Sunday, Foss beat a strong field to win the elite time trial, the biggest win of his career.

Norway has two gold medals, while Dutch ace Ellen van Dijk beat Australian Grace Brown on Sunday to take out the women' elite time trial.

The mixed relay time trial is set for Wednesday. The championships conclude on the weekend with the women's road race on Saturday and the men's on Sunday.

