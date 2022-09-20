Sports News Roundup: NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury; Cricket-New Zealand's Allen says not in fight to dislodge Guptill and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury

Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury but has full movement in his extremities, the Bills said, after he left the field in an ambulance following a hit in Monday's game against Tennessee Titans. Jackson was making a tackle on a Titans player just before halftime when team mate Tremaine Edmunds dove in, inadvertently causing a helmet-to-helmet collision that pushed Jackson's head back.

Cricket-New Zealand's Allen says not in fight to dislodge Guptill

Power hitter Finn Allen might be Martin Guptill's natural successor in New Zealand cricket but the young top order batsman says he is in no rush to dislodge his veteran team mate ahead of the T20 World Cup. Both were named in New Zealand's squad on Tuesday for the Oct. 16-Nov. 13 tournament in Australia where the Black Caps will hope to go one better after making last year's final in the United Arab Emirates.

MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets clinched a playoff spot by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Pete Alonso hit a monstrous three-run homer in the fourth inning to spark the fifth straight win for the Mets, who remained a game ahead of the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Brewers fell 2 1/2 games behind the idle Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

NFL-49ers QB Lance has successful ankle surgery, full recovery expected

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said he underwent successful surgery to treat the season-ending right ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's game and that a full recovery is expected. "Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers," Lance posted on Twitter on Monday alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed and his right leg in a cast.

Cricket-Black Caps tweak 2021 squad for T20 World Cup

New Zealand have named a largely settled 15-man party for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia with Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell the only players who did not feature in the squad that made the final in 2021. Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 World Cup and Devon Conway will keep wickets in addition to his batting duties at the tournament, which starts for the Black Caps with a re-run of last year's final against Australia in Sydney on Oct. 22.

Golf-No LIV players but rebel circuit set to dominate Presidents Cup

Saudi Arabia has never been part of the Presidents Cup, which every two years pits the best golfers from the United States against the best from the rest of world -- except Europe.

But this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit will be in the middle of the action, as the feud between it and the PGA Tour continues to escalate, impacting both teams.

Soccer-Tielemans has no regrets about staying at struggling Leicester

Youri Tielemans said he does not regret staying at Leicester City amid interest from other Premier League clubs during the close season and is confident the international break will allow his side to recharge after a woeful start to the campaign. Leicester are bottom of the league after claiming just one point from their seven matches so far. They have lost six in a row since drawing with Brentford in their league opener.

Doping-WADA still monitoring Russia ahead of the expiration of ban - Banka

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are still monitoring testing operations in Russia ahead of the decision on whether to reinstate the country, despite complications caused by the Ukraine war, president Witold Banka said on Tuesday. The existing two-year ban from international sport imposed by WADA on Russia for widespread, state-sponsored infringements of doping regulations expires at the end of the year.

Cricket-Australia's Finch wants to carry on an 'exciting' T20 journey

Australia's Aaron Finch finds Twenty20 cricket "exciting" and has no immediate plans to quit the format, the 35-year-old said ahead of their three-match series against India on Monday. Australia's white-ball captain Finch quit one-day cricket after the home series against New Zealand earlier this month following a prolonged run drought in that format.

Soccer-Barcelona forecast 274 million euros profit this season

Barcelona said it recorded a profit of 98 million euros ($98.27 million) for the 2021-22 financial year and forecast a 274 million euros profit for this season. Barcelona rank second on Forbes' list of soccer team valuations with a current value of $5 billion, behind rivals Real Madrid, who are valued at $5.1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)