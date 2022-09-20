Left Menu

Motor racing-Alonso will challenge Aston Martin - Krack

Fernando Alonso has the "speed, hunger, motivation and experience" to help Aston Martin take the next step but things could get difficult if they do not deliver a fast enough car for the former world champion, team boss Mike Krack said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:45 IST
Motor racing-Alonso will challenge Aston Martin - Krack
Fernando Alonso Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fernando Alonso has the "speed, hunger, motivation and experience" to help Aston Martin take the next step but things could get difficult if they do not deliver a fast enough car for the former world champion, team boss Mike Krack said. Alonso is set to make the move from Renault-owned Alpine to Aston Martin in 2023 as a replacement for four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, who is retiring at the end of the current season.

"It will be challenging for us. Normally, drivers with this experience, they do not have this desire to win ... especially if they have won already," Krack told the BBC in an interview published on Tuesday. "Fernando has this unique combination of speed, hunger, motivation and experience. For us, it makes the perfect candidate. The downside could be that if the car we deliver is just not good enough, then we know it gets difficult.

"We think having someone like Fernando is really, really important to make the next step as a team," Krack added. Aston Martin have had 11 top 10 finishes this season, with Vettel's sixth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix their best result. They are ninth of 10 teams in the constructors' standings with six races left on the calendar.

"You need to learn to manage champions, which we already did with Sebastian," Krack added. "Because these drivers are very demanding, they are quite difficult to manage. "I would not even say Sebastian is that difficult to manage if you are transparent, honest and straight. And I think the same goes for Fernando.

"He knows very well when he comes here that we will probably not win the first race together. But he can be assured we give it everything and we will listen to what he has to say..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022