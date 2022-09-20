Left Menu

Rugby-Young forwards Kabeya and Talling make England's World Cup squad

Loughborough Lightning's 20-year-old forwards Sadia Kabeya and Morwenna Talling were included in England's 32-player squad for the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday. Kabeya, with four caps to her name, got the nod ahead of established back rowers Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah Beckett, while second row Talling, also with four caps, was included despite a recent injury scare.

Loughborough Lightning's 20-year-old forwards Sadia Kabeya and Morwenna Talling were included in England's 32-player squad for the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Kabeya, with four caps to her name, got the nod ahead of established back rowers Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah Beckett, while second row Talling, also with four caps, was included despite a recent injury scare. Sarah Hunter will continue as captain in her fourth World Cup appearance, one of six players in the squad to have won the tournament.

England have won a record 25 tests in a row and are favourites for the tournament, which begins on Oct. 8. England World Cup squad:

Forwards Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 46 caps) Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 30 caps)

Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 27 caps) Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 57 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 64 caps) Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 70 caps)

Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 41 caps) Rosie Galligan (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Sarah Hunter (C; Loughborough Lightning, 135 caps) Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps)

Laura Keates (University of Worcester Warriors, 62 caps) Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 51 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps) Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 84 caps) Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps) Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

Backs Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 10 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 23 caps) Abby Dow (Wasps, 24 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 40 caps) Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

Leanne Infante (Saracens, 52 caps) Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 25 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps) Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 42 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 5 caps) Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps)

Emily Scarratt (VC; Loughborough Lightning, 103 caps) Lydia Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors, 54 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

