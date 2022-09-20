Should Indian sports be cleansed of politics, politicians to reach zenith: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday highlighted incidents of ''disrespectful'' behaviour towards sportspersons and asked if Indian sports should be cleansed of politicians and their representatives to reach its zenith.

Gandhi tweeted videos of two incidents. One showed athletes at a state-level kabaddi tournament in Saharanpur being served food kept on toilet floor. In the other West Bengal Governor La Ganesan is seen nudging Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri allegedly to make way for him in photo frames during the Durand Cup prize distribution ceremony in Kolkata recently.

''Is the success of Indian sportspersons despite the system rather than due to it? ''This constantly disrespectful behaviour is a great shame for our nation. Should Indian sport be cleansed of politics, politicians & their administrative representatives in order to reach its Zenith,'' he tweeted.

The kabaddi tournament was hosted from September 16 to 18 in which over 300 players from 16 divisions of the state took part.

Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) Navneet Sehgal said Saharanpur District Sports Officer Animesh Saxena was suspended on Monday.