Left Menu

Virat Kohli explains hilarious street cricket slang 'lappa'

The Delhi-born player has also spent his childhood playing street cricket and when he was recently asked about 'lappa shot', the star batsman was in complete splits as he went on to recollect some funny moments while describing the meaning of the slang.

ANI | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:18 IST
Virat Kohli explains hilarious street cricket slang 'lappa'
India cricketer Virat Kohli (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli has been rated among the best batsman across the globe and is known for his classic style of batting. The Delhi-born player has also spent his childhood playing street cricket and when he was recently asked about 'lappa shot', the star batsman was in complete splits as he went on to recollect some funny moments while describing the meaning of the slang.

Ahead of India's match against Australia, sportswear brand PUMA shared an entertaining video on its social media platforms, of Kohli spending some fun time off the field as he explained a hilarious street cricket slang, 'lappa'. The video, titled Do You Know Your Cricket Slang, went viral as soon as it was uploaded.

"Lappa is a slog over mid-wicket. A guy who doesn't probably know how to bat well knows only one shot which is lappa," Kohli said. Reminiscing his street cricket days, he added: "We have played a lot like this. And there were a lot of players who knew only this shot, just a slog over mid-wicket. It would be very frustrating for me as well as the team to see the batsman getting out playing that shot. It is fine if you get out while playing proper [cricketing] shots."

The modern-day great, who shares a close association with PUMA since 2017 and collaborates with them on brand one8, recently struck his 71st century with a magnificent knock, which was a treat to Indian cricket fans who witnessed glimpses of vintage Kohli. Fans would be hoping that their favourite batter would continue his form in the upcoming key tournaments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022