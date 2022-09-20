Universities lay foundation of a strong sporting culture in country: Anurag Thakur

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs honoured the players (included 25 International players, position holders of Khelo India University Games, All India Inter-University Championships and Khelo India Youth Games) of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar today. Cash prizes worth more than Rs 2.00 crore and trophies to overall best performing colleges who brought laurels to the university in various sports disciplines at the International, Khelo India and All India Inter-Varsity levels during its 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function held in the University Campus in Amritsar.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur was the chief guest of the event. While addressing the event he said that Guru Nanak Dev University's reputation precedes itself and it is one of the major sporting universities in the nation. When we talk about developing a sporting culture, it is such universities that lay the groundwork for that to happen. Guru Nanak Dev University's reputation speaks for itself as it has won the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy a record 23 times. Not only MAKA trophies, it has also produced 34 Arjuna, 2 Dronacharya and 6 Padma Shri Awardees.

The Union Minister said that with a focus on Women Athletes, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is conducting dedicated Khelo India Women's Leagues across nine disciplines – hockey, archery, weightlifting, cycling, boxing, swimming, wrestling, volleyball & Judo. More than 23,000 women athletes will participate in these competitions.

While appreciating the work done by Guru Nanak Dev University and the colleges in the field of sports, Shri Thakur said that Guru Nanak Dev University finished a very creditable 4th in the Khelo India University Games with 42 medals including 14 gold medals. He said that Government's approach is citizen-centric and we want to bring about ease of living in the lives of all citizens. He said that sporting culture needs to be developed across the nation and Government is committed to this endeavour. He assured all type of help and assistance for sports facilities.

While sharing their memories of their student life of Guru Nanak Dev University, he said that it is his responsibility to provide required sports facilities and projects for the promotion of sports infrastructure. He felt proud that he has been a student of that university which today has a name in many fields other than sports in the country and abroad. He said that the country can develop and prosper with sports culture and at the individual, family, society and corporate levels; everyone should also contribute to promote sports culture at all levels.

While welcoming the chief guest and other guests Vice- Chancellor Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu said that this University required a lot of projects to strengthen the sports infrasturucture. Prof. Sandhu said that the University needs grants and projects regarding Astroturf replacement, Synthetic tract establishment, Swimming Pool upgradation and other facilities.

Earlier, Dr. Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar welcomed the guests and Dr. Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Incharge Department of Physical Education (A.T.), Office of Director Sports presented a report on significant sports achievements. Prof. Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs presented vote of thanks. Prof. Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare conducted the proceedings of the function. On this occasion, GNDU Sports Committee (Men), GNDU Sports Committee (Women), Principals and HODs of colleges who contributed maximum in University Sports & other officials and coaches were also present at this occasion.

The Union Minister also inaugurated Sports Hostels under "Khelo India" scheme and visited Sports Facilities in the University campus. On this occasion, the principals, HoDs of Physical Education and Sports personalities/coaches were also honoured by the chief guest.

(With Inputs from PIB)