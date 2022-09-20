Australia win toss, ask India to bat
- Country:
- India
Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against India in the series-opening first T20I here on Tuesday.
The big-hitting Tim David is making his debut for Australia.
For India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant are not playing this game. Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for the hosts.
Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Solomon Islands says Australia, NZ exempt from navy ship moratorium
No one except Dhoni messaged me after I quit Test captaincy: Virat Kohli
Phil Twyford to meet Australian counterparts on key trade issues
PREVIEW-Cricket-Shaken Australia face stern NZ test in Chappell-Hadlee series
Australian and Indian commercial space links take flight